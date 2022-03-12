CeeLo Green | 3/11/22

CeeLo Green is Back in Vegas At BOOMBOX! This Vegas residency on shuffle will feature live performances by not only CeeLo, but some of the most iconic artists from the past few decades, including Treach of Naughty By Nature, Kid ‘N Play, J.J. Fad and Thea Austin of SNAP! Catch it at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, May 11 – 15 and May 18 – 22

