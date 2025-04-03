CCCU | 4/3/25

Achieving financial health means handling debt wisely while still working toward your savings goals. Craig Fraley, Director of Business Development atClark County Credit Union, explains that you don’t have to choose between paying off debt and saving—you can do both! With smart strategies, you can build a secure financial future.

CCCU recommends budgeting, prioritizing high-interest debt, and setting realistic savings goals. By managing money efficiently, you can reduce financial stress and stay on track. Learn more about improving your financial well-being with expert insights from Clark County Credit Union.

This segment is paid for by Clark County Credit Union