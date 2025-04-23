Cato Networks | 4/23/25

We may grumble about two-factor authentication, but cybersecurity has never been more critical. A new report from Cato Networks highlights just how vulnerable we’ve become in the age of AI.

Chief Security Strategist Etay Maor says researchers were able to "jailbreak" generative AI tools, convincing them to create software capable of stealing passwords straight from browsers. The implications? Huge—and growing.

As employees turn to AI for productivity boosts, Maor warns that any file—text, photo, or video—uploaded to these platforms could pose a risk. Cato Networks urges companies to stay alert, stay informed, and stay protected.

This segment is sponsored by Cato Networks