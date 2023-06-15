Catch Vegas | 6/15/23

Experience Catch Las Vegas' signature sushi and raw bar items this International Sushi Day on Sunday, June 18!

Stanley Xu, executive Sushi Chef of Catch Vegas, joined us to share what you can taste for your self on your visit there.

Catch's signature highlights include the Catch Roll (Crab, Salmon, Miso-Honey) which is torched tableside, Vegetable King Roll (King Oyster Mushroom, Cashew, Spicy Mayo) and the Wagyu Surf and Turf Roll (Maine Lobster, Crispy Potato, Truffle Aioli, Sweet Ponzu, Chimichurri, Termpura Flakes).

Catch is located inside the ARIA Resort & Casino.