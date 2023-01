Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will host the annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Each morning, more than 35 hot air balloons will rise into the desert skies. Each evening the hot air balloons will launch again for the very popular Night Glow – Candlestick Show.

This segment is paid for by Mesquite Gaming