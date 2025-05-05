Casa Don Juan| 5/5/25

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo theCasa Don Juan way! Owners Billy and Maria Gil invite you to indulge in authentic Mexican flavors, including classic dishes like molcajetes and parrilladas, all made with time-honored recipes.

From festive food to special drink offerings, Casa Don Juan is the perfect place to celebrate this vibrant holiday with loved ones. Their Cinco de Mayo specials will be available throughout the holiday weekend, adding even more spice to your celebration. Don’t miss out on the cultural richness and deliciousness that define the Casa Don Juan experience!

