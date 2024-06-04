Watch Now
Carmen's Love Brunch | 6/4/24

Skye Dee Miles, host of "Carmen's Love Brunch," is a captivating force, infusing each performance with her signature charisma and a deep-seated passion for storytelling through entertainment.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 04, 2024

At "Carmen's Love Brunch," Skye Dee Miles delivers a soul-nourishing experience unlike any other.

Amidst the ambiance of this beloved event, where classic soul food dishes abound, Skye's performance transcends mere entertainment, offering a non-denominational, family-friendly gospel experience.

The Soul Food Brunch begins at noon and Skye performs at 1:30 p.m. each Sunday. Brunch dishes include mouthwatering Southern classics such as fried chicken and creamy macaroni and cheese.

