Carmen's Love Brunch | 6/4/24

At "Carmen's Love Brunch," Skye Dee Miles delivers a soul-nourishing experience unlike any other.

Amidst the ambiance of this beloved event, where classic soul food dishes abound, Skye's performance transcends mere entertainment, offering a non-denominational, family-friendly gospel experience.

The Soul Food Brunch begins at noon and Skye performs at 1:30 p.m. each Sunday. Brunch dishes include mouthwatering Southern classics such as fried chicken and creamy macaroni and cheese.

