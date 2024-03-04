Carley Knobloch| 3/4/24

The NAHB International Builder Show recently hosted over 70,000 attendees from around the globe in Las Vegas. Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch takes us on a journey through The New American Home, a showcase of innovation and modern design.

She introduces us to groundbreaking products like the Signature Kitchen Suite, LG WashTower™, LG Heat Pump HVAC, and Masonite M-Protect™ Multi-Point Security Lock, revolutionizing the way we envision home living.

This segment is sponsored by LG Electronics US and Masonite