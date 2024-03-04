Watch Now
Carley Knobloch| 3/4/24

."Las Vegas Morning Blend" host, Elliott Bambrough chat with Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch shares the latest trends in residential construction showcased at The New American Home during the NAHB International Builder Show. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 14:39:00-05

The NAHB International Builder Show recently hosted over 70,000 attendees from around the globe in Las Vegas. Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch takes us on a journey through The New American Home, a showcase of innovation and modern design.

She introduces us to groundbreaking products like the Signature Kitchen Suite, LG WashTower™, LG Heat Pump HVAC, and Masonite M-Protect™ Multi-Point Security Lock, revolutionizing the way we envision home living.

This segment is sponsored by LG Electronics US and Masonite

