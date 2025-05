Carla Rea is leading the charge in collecting bottled water for the Salvation Army pantry to help those in need during the scorching Las Vegas summer. Last year, the community came together to donate over 10,000 bottles, making a huge difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

Your donation can help provide life-saving hydration for those in need. Drop off your bottled water today and support this vital cause — every bottle counts. Let’s make this year’s collection even bigger and better!