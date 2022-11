In partnership with Nifty After Fifty through Encore Wellness, CareMore Health is hosting online and in-person fitness classes at their Care Centers across the country. We spoke with Dr. Khyati Gupta, Primary Care Medical Officer for CareMore Health, and Mike Merino, CEO of Encore Wellness, about the CareMove fitness program for seniors at the Flamingo Care Center and around the country.

