CareCredit, a Synchrony solution | 7/11/25

Board-certified vet Dr. Courtney Campbell shares how pet parents can better prepare for the real cost of caring for furry family members—and how small steps now can prevent big bills later.
For many families, pets are more than just animals—they’re cherished members of the household. But with that bond comes a serious financial responsibility. Dr. Courtney Campbell, board-certified veterinarian and founder of Stitches Veterinary Surgery, joins us to discuss the findings of a new Synchrony study revealing the true lifetime cost of pet care—up to $61,000 for dogs.

Dr. Campbell emphasizes the importance of preventative care like regular checkups and vaccinations to avoid costly health emergencies. He also offers financial planning tips, including how tools like CareCredit can help pet parents stay prepared.

