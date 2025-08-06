Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

CARE Complex | 8/6/25

Latoya Johnson, CEO of CARE Complex, joins us to shine a light on the realities of homelessness in Las Vegas—and what her team is doing to help. From outreach to empowerment, this local nonprofit is changing lives every day.
CARE Complex: Uplifting Las Vegas Through Compassion and Community
CARE Complex is more than a nonprofit—it’s a lifeline. Based in the Corridor of Hope in downtown Las Vegas, the organization helps both housed and unhoused individuals find stability, support, and a path forward. CEO Latoya Johnson joined us to break down misconceptions about homelessness and to share how her team provides everything from housing assistance to vital resources for daily living.

She also gave us a look at their upcoming Back-to-School event aimed at helping local students feel confident and ready to succeed. Plus, viewers can double their support during CARE Complex’s current Match Campaign—making their donation go twice as far for families in need.

