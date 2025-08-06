CARE Complex | 8/6/25

CARE Complex is more than a nonprofit—it’s a lifeline. Based in the Corridor of Hope in downtown Las Vegas, the organization helps both housed and unhoused individuals find stability, support, and a path forward. CEO Latoya Johnson joined us to break down misconceptions about homelessness and to share how her team provides everything from housing assistance to vital resources for daily living.

She also gave us a look at their upcoming Back-to-School event aimed at helping local students feel confident and ready to succeed. Plus, viewers can double their support during CARE Complex’s current Match Campaign—making their donation go twice as far for families in need.

