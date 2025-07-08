Capsur Tax and Estate Planning | 7/8/25

Taxes don’t retire when you do—but there are smart ways to reduce the bite. Terry Register, CEO of Capsur Tax and Estate Planning, stops by to break down key strategies that can help retirees minimize tax burdens. From when to withdraw to how to balance income sources, his advice is all about keeping more money in your pocket.

With tax laws constantly shifting, it’s crucial to align your financial plan with the current landscape. Terry shares how Capsur helps clients stay ahead with personalized planning built for the long haul. Retirement should be about peace of mind—and that starts with a solid, tax-smart strategy.

This segment was paid for by Capsur Tax and Estate Planning