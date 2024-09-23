Capital One | 9/23/24

Capital One is teaming up with Khan Academy to offer free, quality financial education and set a Guinness World Record.

On September 23 at 2 p.m. ET, Capital One will launch a 24-hour challenge to achieve the most users to complete an online financial literacy lesson.

Participants will need to finish three lessons, which focus on budgeting, buying a car, and paying for college.

The lessons take about 30 minutes to complete and are designed to improve financial well-being.

Leading this initiative is Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Financial Services at Capital One, who will speak about the importance of financial literacy.

Yajnik will also discuss Capital One's continued support of Khan Academy and the mission to make financial education accessible to all.

This challenge is more than just a world record attempt—it’s a movement to help people feel more confident in managing their money.

By joining, you can improve your financial skills and be part of a historic event. Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to a great cause and learn valuable money management tips!

For more information, click here.