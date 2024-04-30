Watch Now
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada | 4/30/24

The Glamp Out event helps to fund Camp Firefly, a medically-supervised sleep away camp that welcomes nearly 100 children ages 9 to 17 each June.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 30, 2024
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is holding its 2nd Annual Glamp Out event on Friday, May 3 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Springs Preserve.

Kimberly Kindig, CEO of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, joined us to share all of the events details.

The evening of botanically-inspired beverages and garden-side dinner under the stars is for an inspiring cause.

Proceeds from the grown up Glamp Out benefit programs like the children's Camp Firefly this summer.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

