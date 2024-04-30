Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada | 4/30/24

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is holding its 2nd Annual Glamp Out event on Friday, May 3 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Springs Preserve.

Kimberly Kindig, CEO of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, joined us to share all of the events details.

The evening of botanically-inspired beverages and garden-side dinner under the stars is for an inspiring cause.

Proceeds from the grown up Glamp Out benefit programs like the children's Camp Firefly this summer.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.