Camp Bow Wow | 3/23/22

Today (March 23) is National Puppy Day. Casey Gish with Camp Bow Wow Summerlin is here to share the top dog names for 2022!

Top Ten Puppy Names for 2022

Luna Bella Charlie Cooper Lucy Max Daisy Bailey Milo Sadie

Tips for naming a puppy

Choose short, two-syllable names. Short names can help get your dog’s attention and assist with recall.



Short names can help get your dog’s attention and assist with recall. Avoid names that sound like a commonly used word, phrase, or cue, as these could confuse your pup.



as these could confuse your pup. Names that end in vowels help with name recall, as vowels change vocal tone, which dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending in harder sounds such as Luke or Hank may also be easier for your dog to recognize.



as vowels change vocal tone, which dogs are highly attuned to with their acute hearing ability. Names ending in harder sounds such as Luke or Hank may also be easier for your dog to recognize. It’s OK to change the name of a shelter dog. If you change a shelter dog’s name, be sure to give lots of love and positive reinforcement when using the new name, and the pup will adjust just fine.

Tips for bringing a puppy home