Bunker's Funeral Homes & Cemeteries | 5/23/23

Bunker's Funeral Homes &amp; Cemeteries is welcoming families of the fallen and the public to their annual Memorial Day service honoring deceased veterans and their contributions to our country. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:28 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 15:27:16-04

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and Bunker's Funeral Homes & Cemeteries is hosting their annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m. to honor deceased veterans and their contributions to our country.

Veterans, families of the fallen and the public are all invited.

Larry Davis, managing partner of Bunker's Funeral Homes & Cemeteries, joined us with everything you need to know about the event and how you can even volunteer to be apart of it.

Volunteers are needed on Friday, May 26 from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

