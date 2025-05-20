Buldogis| 5/20/25

Buldogis, the beloved local eatery known for its unique fusion of American comfort food and Korean cuisine, is celebrating the opening of a second location. This expansion introduces the brand’s bold flavors and friendly vibes to an all-new neighborhood while continuing to serve up the creative hot dogs and bites fans love.

The new location will offer familiar favorites from the original menu, plus exclusive new items you won’t find anywhere else. With a growing fan base and a dedication to quality and community, Buldogis is taking its next big step with style—and plenty of flavor.

Guests can expect the same warm hospitality, fun atmosphere, and unforgettable food that’s made Buldogis a must-visit spot. Get ready to grab a seat and experience the next chapter in this exciting culinary journey!

