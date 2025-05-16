Buddy Valastro Restaurant Group| 5/16/25

It’s National Pizza Party Day on May 16th, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with the ultimate slice expert, Bryan Forgione. As the Corporate Executive Chef for Buddy Valastro’s Las Vegas restaurant empire, Bryan knows exactly what it takes to create a perfect pie — starting with a flawless dough toss.

From PizzaCakeat Harrah’s to Buddy V’s Ristorante at the Venetian, pizza is front and center on the menu across the city — and even in pizza ATMs! Whether it’s the sauce, the cheese, or that just-right crisp, Bryan's got the secrets that make every bite unforgettable. So grab a slice and let’s party!