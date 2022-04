Videos A Gift For Every Kind Of Mom

Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 29, 2022

Style and trend expert, Brittney Levine, shares some of her favorite Mother's Day gift ideas for mom's big day! This segment is paid for by Sunday Night Foods, Purifico, and Dicks Sporting Goods

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.