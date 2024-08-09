Britnee Kellogg | 8/9/24

Rising country music artist, Britnee Kellogg, is set to grace the stage in Las Vegas on Friday, August 9 at Stoney's Rockin Country.

Britnee Kellogg's journey into country music is a story of passion, perseverance and undeniable talent. From a young age, she was drawn to the soul-stirring melodies of Johnny Cash and June Carter-Cash, igniting a flame within her that has since propelled her to the forefront of the country music scene.

She has recently released her debut album, "She's Come A Long Way," which is a culmination of Britnee Kellogg's journey, a testament to her unwavering dedication to her craft, and a celebration of the triumphs and challenges that have shaped her as an artist.

Britnee has recently been focusing on building her online presence to reach a seemingly untouched market, and has had several songs go viral on TikTok, with two debuting on the country and all genre charts after release.

