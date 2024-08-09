Watch Now
Britnee Kellogg | 8/9/24

Kellogg has graced stages alongside some of the industry's most esteemed artists, including Blake Shelton, Eric Paslay and Keith Urban.
Rising country music artist, Britnee Kellogg, is set to grace the stage in Las Vegas on Friday, August 9 at Stoney's Rockin Country.

Britnee Kellogg's journey into country music is a story of passion, perseverance and undeniable talent. From a young age, she was drawn to the soul-stirring melodies of Johnny Cash and June Carter-Cash, igniting a flame within her that has since propelled her to the forefront of the country music scene.

She has recently released her debut album, "She's Come A Long Way," which is a culmination of Britnee Kellogg's journey, a testament to her unwavering dedication to her craft, and a celebration of the triumphs and challenges that have shaped her as an artist.

Britnee has recently been focusing on building her online presence to reach a seemingly untouched market, and has had several songs go viral on TikTok, with two debuting on the country and all genre charts after release.

For more information, click here.

