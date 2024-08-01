Brian Lee Gardner | 8/1/24

Brian Lee Gardner is a Las Vegas-based award-winning artist who specialized in creating art inspired by the Classic Volkswagen.

Brian joined us on "Las Vegas Morning Blend" to discuss how he got started in that realm, why he is so passionate about the effect his art has people who purchase his art and to show our hosts how they can draw their own version of the classic VW.

Your can find Brian and his art at the events below:

Western Trails Gun & Knife Show - August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alexis Park Resort 375 E. Harmon Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89169 - August 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrity Cars and Coffee Car Show (free to the public) in the Twin Peaks restaurant parking lot located on S. Eastern Avenue, near Serene on Saturdays (depending on the weather) from 7 a.m . to 10 am

Note: This event's vendors support local Rotary activities.

Anyone that visit's the website below or visits one of Brian's booths in person can mention the code, "75" in honor of the 75th anniversary of the VW Bug in the U.S. to receive two FREE keepsake-commemorative stickers celebrating the Bug's birthday.

