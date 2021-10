Videos “Cobra Kai” Actor Bret Ernst

Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 20, 2021

“Cobra Kai” Atar, Bret Ernst, headlines L.A. Comedy Club At The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Ernst joins a lineup of Vegas’ top comedians, beginning at 10 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.