Brandon Blewett| 6/23/25

From viral freak-outs to passive-aggressive armrest wars, airplane meltdowns have become internet gold—but what if there’s more to it than just cringe and comedy? Author Brandon Blewett joins us to explore the deeper (and funnier) truths hiding in seat 23B.

With over a million miles of business travel behind him, Brandon’s new book How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes blends humor with insight. He breaks down how the same stress responses we see in the sky show up in our daily lives—at work, at home, and yes, even at the baggage carousel.