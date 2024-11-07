Boyd Gaming Site | 11/7/24

Three Square Food Bank is excited to launch its 15th annual Holiday Match Challenge, an initiative that enables the community to double their impact in addressing hunger this holiday season.

Generously supported by Nevada Gold Mines, Boyd Gaming Corporation, and Intermountain Healthcare, this campaign will match every dollar donated until December 31, maximizing contributions to help those in need.

With each dollar providing up to six meals, your support can go twice as far in making a difference.

This holiday season, Three Square invites you to join in giving back through this impactful matching campaign.

The organization, committed to fighting food insecurity across Southern Nevada, aims to reach more families than ever before with the help of community donations.

VisitThree Square's website to learn more about how you can take part in spreading hope and nourishing our community this winter.

