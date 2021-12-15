Bourbon Blonde Blog | 12/15/21

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head shares some amazing products that will keep you looking and feeling your best this holiday season.

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief. More information can be found here www.aleve.com.

Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials that are plant-powered, estrogen-free, and science-backed. Kindra’s best-selling, cult favorite Daily Vaginal Lotion, available at OurKindra.com, boasts a trifecta of skin-critical, restorative lipids – including coconut, safflower, sunflower oils – for maximum skin hydration and long-lasting comfort during your everyday life and intimate relationships.

Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream - Dermatologist-tested and quick-absorbing formula, perfect for dry cracked hands in the winter months. Long-lasting moisture keeps hands hydrated through multiple hand washes.

EVXO Cosmetics botanical cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics are all-natural and gluten-free with certified organic ingredients and oils. EVXO Cosmetics collection features foundation, mascara, lipstick, bath and body products, and more.

John Frieda Frizz Ease - Feel free to create your own new holiday traditions and whichever festivities you choose to partake in, style your hair however you want to wear it with John Frieda’s incredible stylers.

Irresistible Me is a trusted source for high-quality, 100% Remy human hair extensions in a wide range of textures, colors & lengths - all at an affordable price. All extensions are made using a multi-tonal hair technology, guaranteeing a color match. Special extra 10% discount with code VEGAS on their website.

