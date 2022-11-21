Bourbon Blonde Blog | 11/21/22

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your entertaining needs!

Dos Equis® is imported to the U.S. by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world's most international brewer. For more information, follow @DosEquis or visit DosEquis.com.

Single & Fat’s extra virgin olive oil is meant for dousing and indulging. It embraces all things excess to create an approachable, high-quality and great-tasting appeal. Available in a 500mL tin at singleandfat.com for $28.

The Provider Life Ultimate Pack is a collection of meat and veggie rubs unlike anything else you have ever had. These carefully crafted rub recipes have been developed in collaboration with BBQ pitmasters, hunters and even some family secret recipes now available to all! This package offers all 10 rubs that will bring out the best in any cut of meat from wild game to store bought. www.theproviderlife.com

This segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde Blog