Boom Broadcast | 10/4/23

In an era where bullying, isolation, and youth mental health challenges are on the rise, the Choose Kindness Project stands as a beacon of hope and support. #PaidForContent
October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and the Choose Kindness Project is on a mission to help parents, educators and coaches combat bullying and support mental health.

Dr. Yalda T. Uhls, PhD child psychologist, author and founder of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA, joined us to discuss today's alarming bullying statistics and the Choose Kindness Project's first-of-its kind resources.

