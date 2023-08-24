Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts | 8/24/23

After the co-founder's grandmother was given unfair pricing on a new AC unit back in 2014, Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts was founded on three principles: honest, reliable and local.

Frideric Prandecki, co-founder and co-owner of Bob’s Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas, joined us to discuss how solar energy can save customers money, who should consider going solar and common mistakes people make when going solar.

His team's core values, what separates their business from others, all of the services they provide and more.

Bob’s Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas is located at 3874 Silvestri Lane Las Vegas, NV 89120.

They currently offering free solar estimates for Las Vegas residents. You can send a recent energy statement to them, and they will send you a free solar estimate within one business day.

You can email your energy statement to: solar@bobsrepair.com

This segment is paid for by Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts