Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts | 7/4/23

It's always a good time to clean up your home, and Nevada Coin Mart will give you top dollar for things you don't want. #PaidForContent
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 10:30:22-04

All of us like to save money where we can, especially in the face of rising energy rates.

That's the Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts team wants to remind you to schedule regular maintenance for your HVAC system, including professional inspections and tune-ups.

This ensures that the system operates at peak efficiency, with clean filters, proper refrigerant levels and well-lubricated parts.

Call your local HVAC company today to book a summer tune up.

This segment is paid for by Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo