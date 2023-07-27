Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts | 7/27/23

The Prandecki brothers started Bob's Repair AC &amp; Solar Experts in 2014 with a goal to change the industry in air conditioning and heating. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 15:18:55-04

As temperatures continue rising this summer, your energy bill may be doing the same. But don't worry, there are a few things you can do to help get the cost back down.

JC Pauli, indoor air quality division manager for Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts, joined us to discuss the importance of making sure your entire home is energy efficient and how attic insulation and air duct cleaning play a big part in that.

Bob’s Repair AC & Solar Experts - Las Vegas is located at 3874 Silvestri Lane Las Vegas, NV 89120.

This segment is paid for by Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo