Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts,Frideric Prandecki, Co-Founder & Owner, and Matthew Mims, Lead Estimator, share essential insights into solar panel repair and replacement options for homeowners in Las Vegas.

Whether you've installed solar panels on your home or recently purchased a property with existing solar infrastructure,they provide valuable information on how to address any issues and maximize the benefits of solar energy.

This segment is paid for by Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts