Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts is here to guide Southern Nevada residents on the journey to harness the power of the sun.

Solar energy has seen significant growth in the Las Vegas area, thanks to its abundant sunshine and the potential for substantial savings on energy bills. Frideric Prandecki, Co-Founder & Owner of Bob's Repair, explains why solar has become such a popular choice.

This segment is paid for by Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts