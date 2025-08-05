Bob's Repair | 8/5/25

Time’s running out to cash in on the full 30% federal solar tax credit—set to drop after 2025. Frideric Prandecki, owner of Bob’s Repair HVAC & Solar, breaks down what this means for homeowners and why now is the best time to make the switch.

With rising energy costs, looming tariffs, and increasing demand, solar prices are set to climb—but Bob’s Repair has pre-purchased inventory to help customers lock in savings. Thanks to Las Vegas’s year-round sunshine, homeowners here enjoy one of the fastest solar payback times in the nation. Tune in to learn how easy it is to start saving with solar before the clock runs out.

This segment was paid for by Bob's Repair