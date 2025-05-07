Bob’s Repair | 5/7/25

With the Vegas heat on the horizon, now’s the time to get ahead of costly breakdowns and high energy bills. Frideric Prandecki, owner of Bob’s Repair AC & Solar Experts, joined us to share five smart, practical tips every homeowner should know before summer hits full swing.

From checking your air filters to the importance of scheduling preventative maintenance, these non-salesy insights are all about helping you stay cool and save money. Whether your system is brand new or aging fast, these tips can make a big difference in your comfort and your wallet.

This segment was paid for by Bob's Repair