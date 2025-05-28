Blue Man Group | 5/28/25

It’s been 25 years of rhythm, laughs, and eye-popping performances, and the Blue Man Group is marking the milestone in style. Performers Tyree Young, Matthew Kusche, and Thom Rackett are stepping out of character to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the magic.

The trio joined Elliott and Jessica for a live demonstration of one of the show’s wild, custom-made instruments. They’ll break down how it works—and even get the hosts in on the action! It’s a rare chance to see the Blue Men speak, teach, and celebrate their legacy. And with May being International Drum Month, there’s no better time to honor the percussive power behind this unforgettable Vegas staple.