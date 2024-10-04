Watch Now
Block Advisors by H&R Block, Nextdoor and Lenovo | 10/4/24

Marc Saltzman shares the latest in smart office tech, featuring tools and services from Block Advisors, Nextdoor, and Lenovo. These innovations aim to boost productivity for small businesses. #PaidForContent
The "Office of the Future" has arrived, bringing advanced tech solutions to transform the modern workplace.

Tech expert Marc Saltzman joined “Las Vegas Morning Blend” to introduce innovative tools and services designed to boost small business productivity.

Saltzman discussed Block Advisors’ smart financial solution for bookkeeping and payroll, Nextdoor’s platform for community-based business growth, and Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad for powerful office performance.

These tools help streamline operations and make it easier for business owners to manage their daily tasks.

Marc emphasized how smart technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses looking to stay competitive.

For more details on these featured products, visit InTheNews.TV.

This segment is paid for by Block Advisors by H&R Block, Nextdoor and Lenovo

