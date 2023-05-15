Black Ink Crew Los Angeles | 5/15/23

Upholding the legacy & forging new paths — VH1’s can’t-miss hit series “Black Ink Crew: New York” and “Black Ink Crew: LA” are set to return with back-to-back premieres on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m. PT and 6 p.m. PT on VH1.

The franchise continues expanding its West Coast footprint with two of the hottest tattoo shops in Los Angeles, inspiring the series to rebrand from “Black Ink Crew: Compton” to “Black Ink Crew: LA” for the season two midseason premiere.

Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson, "Black Ink Crew: LA" cast member and IAMCompton owner, joined us to discuss the remainder of season two, being the first woman of color to own a tattoo shop in Beverly Hills, and more.