Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Black Girl Mixer | 2/18/25

Black Girl Mixer, founded by Kailah Orr, combats loneliness by hosting curated events that help Black women build genuine friendships and find community in Las Vegas.
Posted

Despite its lively atmosphere, Las Vegas can feel isolating, especially for newcomers.

Black Girl Mixer, founded by Kailah Orr, creates intentional spaces for Black women to foster real friendships.

Through curated events, the organization helps women connect beyond social media and find a sense of belonging.

These gatherings provide a supportive environment where meaningful relationships can thrive.

Orr emphasizes the importance of authentic connection in combating loneliness. Black Girl Mixer is making Las Vegas feel more like home—one event at a time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo