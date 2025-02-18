Black Girl Mixer | 2/18/25

Despite its lively atmosphere, Las Vegas can feel isolating, especially for newcomers.

Black Girl Mixer, founded by Kailah Orr, creates intentional spaces for Black women to foster real friendships.

Through curated events, the organization helps women connect beyond social media and find a sense of belonging.

These gatherings provide a supportive environment where meaningful relationships can thrive.

Orr emphasizes the importance of authentic connection in combating loneliness. Black Girl Mixer is making Las Vegas feel more like home—one event at a time.