Black Excellence Soiree | 2/21/25

In celebration of Black History Month, the Black Excellence Soiree will highlight the achievements of women in Southern Nevada who have made a lasting impact on their community.

Hosted by Christina Brophy, Founder of The Women of Impact, and Ayreo Jimenez-Gray, President of Girls That Golf Foundation, this special event will feature speeches from inspiring women leaders.

The event offers a platform to recognize and celebrate the excellence of local women who are paving the way for future generations.

As one of the speakers, Ayreo will share her experiences and insights on empowering women and girls in the community.