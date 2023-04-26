Black 11 Entertainment & Sunn Stream Productions | 4/26/23

One of the many benefits of living in Las Vegas is the vast array of options when it comes to shows and events.

Ardie Hollingsworth, Black 11 Entertainment owner, is one of the people who brings the Valley’s entertainment scene to life! He’s also both a comedian and producer.

His company has some huge events coming to Vegas this week.

"Miss Match" is an event perfect for both singles and couples. It's a matchmaking/date night comedy show that happens on Wednesdays at Cork and Thorn.

Black 11 Entertainment's other upcoming events include Lake Las Vegas Comedy Cruises, the Classics and Comedy car show and Black Friday's, featuring comedy, live music, an open bar and after party.

This segment is paid for by Black 11 Entertainment & Sunn Stream Productions