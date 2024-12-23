BioSpine Institute | 12/23/24

Chronic back pain affects 65 million Americans and is set to increase dramatically over the next five years.

Dr. Hany Demian, CEO of BioSpine Institute, leads groundbreaking innovations in spine care. His expertise in pain management and regenerative medicine offers new hope for lasting relief.

The latest medical advancements target pain from the spine to the lower limbs, improving mobility and quality of life. These treatments help patients live pain-free after just weeks of therapy. Discover how BioSpine Institute is transforming back pain care today.

This segment is paid for by BioSpine Institute