BioSense Webster | 5/10/23

Millions of women in the U.S. suffer from atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common heart rhythm disorder. Women with AFib are at a 2x risk of death compared to men, but often suffer from atypical symptoms such as weakness and fatigue, which may result in misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis.

Dr. Saumil R. Oza, electrophysiologist and chief of cardiology at Ascension/St. Vincent’s Medical Center and Kathy Foster, 55-year-old AFib patient and president of the Broach School, Jacksonville, joined us to raise awareness for the condition during Women's Health Month.



