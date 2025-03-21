Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

BeTheBestHome | 3/21/25

Spring is here, and the National Hardware Show is showcasing the best in home improvement! From top-notch grills to pest control, backup power, and Made in the USA tools, Trade Show Treasure Hunters Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade have the latest must-haves.
Posted

National Hardware Show highlights with Kathryn Emery, Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert. And Chip Wade Celebrity Craftsman. They are your trade show treasure hunters out at the National Hardware Show. They featured products from Rescue.com, Jackery.com and MidwestInnovativeProducts.com to get projects done easier and enjoy time outside this season. NHS boasts what everyone needs from BBQ & Grills, Outdoor & Garden, Building, Electrical, Hardware & Tools, Homewares, Paint, Plumbing, Global Sourcing, New Technologies and more. www.bethebesthome.com

This segment is paid for by BeTheBestHome

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo