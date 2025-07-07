Best Mattress | Sleep Tip Of The Day | 7/7/25

Did you know that just ten minutes of aerobic exercise can dramatically improve the quality of your sleep?

A brisk 10-minute walk with your pet or even some jumping jacks while you binge-watch your favorite show can help you drift off faster and sleep more soundly.

According to a study by Harvard Medical School, regular physical activity not only boosts your sleep but also lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol, and reduces blood sugar.

Exercise has even been shown to cut your risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, depression, and dementia.

When you stay active during the day, your body is naturally more ready to rest at night.

Best Mattress cares about your sleep. For more tips, visit BestMattress.com.

The SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY is paid for by Best Mattress