Best Mattress: Sleep Tip of the Day | 5/5/25

Struggling to fall asleep? A few simple relaxation techniques could make all the difference. Here's your quick sleep tip of the day, brought to you by Best Mattress.
It’s not surprising that many people have trouble falling asleep. That’s why Best Mattress created a series of helpful sleep tips—starting with this one: relax before bedtime.

Relaxation is a powerful tool for better sleep. Whether it’s journaling to clear your mind, sleeping in a cool room, or choosing a supportive mattress and pillow, small changes can have a big impact. And yes—even humming can help! Just like deep breathing, it soothes your nervous system and eases you into a restful night.

