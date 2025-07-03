Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter: Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Honors Pets & Promotes Safety | 7/3/25

Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation President Regina Harman and Operations Manager Julie Thom joined us with a very special guest—a sweet beagle looking for a forever home. They also promoted their upcoming Memorial Tile Event on July 12 at All Fired Up (1651 Sunset Rd, Ste A013), where pet lovers can paint personalized tiles to honor lost furry family members. Tiles can be placed in the rescue’s rainbow garden or taken home as keepsakes.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. And with July 4th festivities approaching, the team shared important safety tips to keep dogs calm and safe during fireworks and celebrations.



This segment was paid for by Best Matress