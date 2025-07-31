Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best Mattress Pick of the Litter: Lost & Found Animal Foundation | 7/31/25

Arina Hanciulescu and Christine Spiliotopoulos join us to spotlight their foster-based rescue, Lost &amp; Found Animal Foundation and introduce adoptable pup Jack Jack.
Posted

This week’s Pick of the Litter is all about giving dogs a second chance. Arina Hanciulescu and Christine Spiliotopoulos from Lost & Found Animal Foundation share how their rescue, run entirely on donations, is working tirelessly to save pups in need. With summer adoptions slowing, they’re calling on the community to step up as fosters, volunteers, and transporters to keep dogs safe.

Featured this week is Jack Jack, an affectionate pup looking for his forever home. The rescue is also kicking off a microchip event to help keep pets safe and out of shelters. Every bit of support makes a difference — whether through fostering, volunteering, or adopting — and Jack Jack is waiting to meet you!

This segment was sponsored by Best Mattress

