Best Mattress Pick of the Litter: Lost & Found Animal Foundation | 7/31/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter is all about giving dogs a second chance. Arina Hanciulescu and Christine Spiliotopoulos from Lost & Found Animal Foundation share how their rescue, run entirely on donations, is working tirelessly to save pups in need. With summer adoptions slowing, they’re calling on the community to step up as fosters, volunteers, and transporters to keep dogs safe.

Featured this week is Jack Jack, an affectionate pup looking for his forever home. The rescue is also kicking off a microchip event to help keep pets safe and out of shelters. Every bit of support makes a difference — whether through fostering, volunteering, or adopting — and Jack Jack is waiting to meet you!

