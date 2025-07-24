Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter | 7/24/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter shines the spotlight on Squeak, an affectionate and fluffy 6-year-old Maltese ready to find her forever home. Clay Buys and fellow volunteer Crissy Bill from Friends For Life Humane Society join us to share Squeak’s story and why she could be the perfect addition to your family.

They’re also inviting everyone to their monthly adoption events, happening this Sunday and the last Sunday of every month, at the PetSmart on Decatur Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s the perfect chance to meet adoptable pets, learn more about the rescue, and maybe even go home with your new best friend!

