Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter | 7/24/25

Clay Buys and Crissy Bill introduce Squeak, a lovable 6-year-old Maltese, and share details about upcoming Friends For Life Humane Society adoption events.
Pick of the Litter: Meet Squeak from Friends For Life Humane Society
Posted

This week’s Pick of the Litter shines the spotlight on Squeak, an affectionate and fluffy 6-year-old Maltese ready to find her forever home. Clay Buys and fellow volunteer Crissy Bill from Friends For Life Humane Society join us to share Squeak’s story and why she could be the perfect addition to your family.

They’re also inviting everyone to their monthly adoption events, happening this Sunday and the last Sunday of every month, at the PetSmart on Decatur Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s the perfect chance to meet adoptable pets, learn more about the rescue, and maybe even go home with your new best friend!

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo