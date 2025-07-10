Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter | 7/10/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forgotten Dogs Animal Rescue introduces Penny, a lovable two-year-old Maltese looking for her forever home. Foster Coordinator Mary Jo Elgie and Foster Mom Gail Selter share her story and why she’s the perfect companion.
Penny’s journey began as a stray found by Paws Patrol Las Vegas, but now she’s ready for a fresh start filled with love and cuddles. At just two years old, this gentle Maltese is full of personality and eager to find a family to call her own.

Mary Jo Elgie and Gail Seltzer from Forgotten Dogs Animal Rescue say Penny’s affectionate nature and calm demeanor make her an ideal pet for any home. If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Penny might just be your perfect match.

